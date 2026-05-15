The Gangnam Global Village Center in Seoul is recruiting volunteers for a short-term service program at the Gangnam Senior Welfare Center cafeteria on May 21 and May 28.

According to the center Friday, the volunteer activity will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run for three hours. Participants will help with basic cafeteria duties for senior citizens, including food distribution, meal service, dishwashing and general cleaning.

No specific qualifications are required. A volunteer certificate will be issued upon request.

Applications will be accepted online through the Gangnam Global Village Center’s Linktree page on a first-come, first-served basis.

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