The Gangnam Global Village Center in Seoul is recruiting volunteers for a short-term service program at the Gangnam Senior Welfare Center cafeteria on May 21 and May 28.
According to the center Friday, the volunteer activity will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run for three hours. Participants will help with basic cafeteria duties for senior citizens, including food distribution, meal service, dishwashing and general cleaning.
No specific qualifications are required. A volunteer certificate will be issued upon request.
Applications will be accepted online through the Gangnam Global Village Center’s Linktree page on a first-come, first-served basis.
Quick Info
- Eligibility: Foreign and Korean nationals residing in Seoul
- Registration period: First come, first served until slots are filled
- Event dates: May 21 and May 28
- Time: 10:30 a.m. for three hours
- Venue: Gangnam Senior Welfare Center cafeteria, southern Seoul
- How to apply: https://linktr.ee/GangnamGVC
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