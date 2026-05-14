The Seoul Global Resident Center is accepting applications from foreign residents for a fire and disaster safety experience program offered with English interpretation.

According to the center on Thursday, the two-hour program includes training on evacuating from a building fire, using an emergency descent device, and escaping from a simulated ship accident. The session will be held at 3 p.m. on May 31 at Gwangnaru Safety Experience Center.

Applications are open to foreign nationals and naturalized citizens living in Seoul. Registration began Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis through in-person visits, telephone, or an online application.

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