The Seoul Global Resident Center is accepting applications from foreign residents for a fire and disaster safety experience program offered with English interpretation.
According to the center on Thursday, the two-hour program includes training on evacuating from a building fire, using an emergency descent device, and escaping from a simulated ship accident. The session will be held at 3 p.m. on May 31 at Gwangnaru Safety Experience Center.
Applications are open to foreign nationals and naturalized citizens living in Seoul. Registration began Wednesday on a first-come, first-served basis through in-person visits, telephone, or an online application.
Quick Info
- Eligibility: Foreign nationals and naturalized citizens in Seoul
- Program: Fire and disaster safety experience program with English interpretation
- Registration period: From Wednesday until slots are filled
- Event time: 3-5 p.m. on May 31
- Venue: Gwangnaru Safety Experience Center, Seoul
- Program contents: Fire evacuation training, use of an emergency descent device, and evacuation from a simulated ship accident
- How to apply: In person, by phone at 02-2229-4918, or online through the Seoul Global Center website (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffxa6hJZD-lggUJu4Eg1FDVGFs8Mb9CSTzQTGUzED1ixLJOg/viewform)
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