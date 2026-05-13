The Ministry of Justice will start accepting applications for the Korea Immigration and Integration Program, South Korea’s official social integration program designed to support foreign residents adapting to life in the country, on Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Korea Immigration and Integration Program, widely known as KIIP, offers classes covering Korean language, laws, culture and other information necessary for daily life in Korea.

Participants who complete the program can receive benefits related to visa status, naturalization and extension of stay, including exemptions from certain Korean language proficiency requirements.

The Seoul Global Center said Wednesday that the 20-session courses will be offered for Levels 3 and 4 among the program’s five levels. The intermediate courses cover advanced topics related to Korean society, including social systems, cultural differences, public awareness, and the rights and duties of citizens.

The two-month course will begin in early June and end in mid-August. Classes will be held twice a week from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants must attend at least 80 out of the required 100 instructional hours to complete the course, and must pass the level evaluation at the end of the term to advance to the next level.

Although KIIP programs are available nationwide, applicants wishing to take classes at Seoul Global Center locations may select them during the application process.

Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. on May 15 through May 31 through the KIIP website (www.socinet.go.kr) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligible applicants include legally residing foreign nationals and naturalized citizens with a registration card or certificate of domestic residence report. Preference will be given to holders of D-2, D-4, D-8, D-10, E-7, E-9 and F-2-7 visas.

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