Dongbu Migrant Center in Seoul has announced its 2026 schedule for a free medical clinic for foreign residents in Korea.

The clinic offers internal (general) medicine, dental care and Korean traditional medicine services at the migrant center in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul.

Korean traditional medicine doctors will provide treatment in the building’s basement floor on the first, second and fourth Sundays of each month. Internal medicine and dental services will be available on the third floor on the second and fourth Sundays.

Clinic hours are from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors are advised to bring identification documents, such as a residence card or passport.

Visitors are also advised to check for possible schedule changes before visiting Dongbu Migrant Center.

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