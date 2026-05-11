The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will offer basic theory and road safety classes for foreign residents in Seoul to help them obtain a Korean driver’s license.

The course covers key information needed for the written exam, the first stage of Korea’s three-step driver’s license test.

The program consists of four hours of classes, split into two-hour sessions over two days. Classes will be offered in Korean, English, Chinese and Vietnamese at the Dobong and Gangseo driver’s license examination offices.

The free classes will provide language-specific study materials and small souvenirs for participants.

Applications can be submitted through the QR code below. Detailed schedules will be sent to applicants later. The program is scheduled to take place in June and July.