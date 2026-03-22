Hana Financial Group said Sunday it has signed a four-way agreement with the Federation of Korean Industries, the Korea Youth Counseling & Welfare Institute and the Korean Educational Broadcasting System to launch a social contribution project, “Youth Bridge.”

The signing ceremony was held Friday at the FKI Tower in Yeouido, Seoul, with Hana Financial Chairman Ham Young-joo, FKI Chairman Ryu Jin, KYCI Chairman Han Jung-won and EBS President Kim Yu-yeol in attendance.

The initiative aims to support out-of-school youth — those who have left or discontinued formal education due to psychological or social challenges — by helping them return to education and transition into society.

Under the program, each organization will contribute based on its core strengths to address social and psychological isolation among youth outside the school system.

Hana Financial will lead field-based programs, leveraging its financial infrastructure, including career exploration, tailored financial education and illegal gambling prevention. Participants will also be offered guided tours of Hana Infinity Seoul, the country’s largest dealing room at Hana Bank’s headquarters.

The FKI will develop and operate alternative education models using its industrial network, helping bridge gaps in formal education. KYCI, a public institution under the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, will identify and connect eligible participants through its nationwide network of 222 youth support centers.

EBS will produce online educational content, including exam preparation materials, and build a dedicated digital learning platform.

“The Youth Bridge project will serve as a bridge for out-of-school youth to restart their lives,” Ham said. “Supporting this group requires coordinated efforts across society.”