Hana Financial Group said Sunday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with British financial group Standard Chartered to expand cooperation in global business and digital assets.

The partnership aims to strengthen the two financial groups’ global competitiveness by combining their overseas networks and financial capabilities amid rapidly changing global financial markets.

The signing ceremony was held Friday at Hana Bank’s headquarters in central Seoul, attended by Hana Financial Chairman Ham Young-joo and Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters, along with senior executives from both companies.

Under the agreement, the two sides plan to expand collaboration in global finance sectors including investment banking, treasury and foreign exchange businesses.

They also discussed cooperation in emerging financial sectors such as digital assets to create synergies in future financial services.

“The partnership between Hana Financial Group and Standard Chartered, built on broad global networks and diverse financial expertise, will become a strong competitive advantage in global finance,” Ham said. “We will also seek new growth opportunities by creating synergies in future financial sectors, including digital assets.”

“Korea is a key hub in Asia’s financial markets, and cooperation with Hana Financial Group — which has strong global capabilities — will mark an important milestone in expanding our global network business,” Winters said.