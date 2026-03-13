Standard Chartered Korea said Friday that senior executives from its parent organization, Standard Chartered, visited Seoul this week to hold a Group Management Team meeting and engage with employees and clients in Korea.

The meeting took place from Monday to Wednesday at Standard Chartered Korea’s headquarters in Jongno, central Seoul. The visit included Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters and other senior executives.

Standard Chartered said its global leadership regularly holds management meetings in key markets where the group operates, combining strategic discussions with meetings with local customers and employees.

The visit marks the first large-scale trip by Standard Chartered’s senior leadership to Korea since 2023, when the group’s board was at the Seoul headquarters of Standard Chartered Korea.

During their stay, the executives met with major clients in the Korean market, visited the bank’s Apgujeong private banking center and held discussions with the next generation of leadership within the Korean unit.

The group also hosted a global town hall on Tuesday, attended both online and offline by Standard Chartered employees worldwide. The event was used to share updates on the bank’s business performance and strategic priorities.

“Korea is an important strategic market within the Standard Chartered Group,” Winters said. “We remain strongly committed to investing in Korea for long-term growth.”

Lee Kwang-hee, CEO of Standard Chartered Korea, said the bank will continue leveraging the group’s global network across 54 markets to provide differentiated wealth management and corporate banking services to customers in Korea.