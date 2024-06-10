[Korea Quiz] Gyeonggi Province

Find the answer at the bottom.

Slightly over half of South Korea's population lives in the Greater Seoul area, consisting of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. The region is the country’s cultural, commercial and infrastructure capital.

If the Greater Seoul area could be symbolized by a fried egg, the yolk would be Seoul and the white would be Gyeonggi encircling it. In terms of territory and population, Gyeonggi is bigger.

Gyeonggi covers an area of about 10,200 square kilometers, which is about one-tenth of South Korea's entire territory. It is the most populous province, home to over 13 million people. S. Korea’s total population is 51.7 million, with about 9.38 million residing within Seoul's administrative borders as of this month.

Gyeonggi Province faces China to the west across the Yellow Sea, and borders North Korea to the north. The western part of Gyeonggi includes coastal areas and over 40 islands.

The province houses numerous historical sites, such as Hwaseong, a fortress in Suwon constructed in the late 18th century and Namhansanseong, a mountain fortress that served as a refuge for the royal family during times of war, notably the Qing invasion in the 17th century. Both are UNESCO World Heritage sites. These historical landmarks reflect the province’s strategic importance and rich cultural heritage.

Answer: D