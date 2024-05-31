[Herald Interview] Botis Seva's hip-hop 'BLKDOG' dives into youth trauma, depression

"BLKDOG" (Camilla Greenwell) "BLKDOG" (Camilla Greenwell)

Far From The Norm, the hip-hop dance company led by acclaimed choreographer Botis Seva, is set to make its Korean debut with "BLKDOG," an emotionally charged hip-hop dance theater piece, at the Seongnam Arts Center in Gyeonggi Province, June 22-23. Premiered in 2018 at Sadler's Wells Theater in London, "BLKDOG" won the Laurence Olivier Award for best new dance production at the 2019 Olivier Awards. This year, Seva joined Sadler's Wells Theatre as an associate artist, marking another milestone in his rising career. In an email interview with The Korea Herald on Tuesday, Seva described "BLKDOG" as "a metaphorical representation of depression." “But it also looks at how the human mind copes with trauma, grief and existing in this world today. ‘BLKDOG’ is an energy that will compress your thoughts and feelings and you as the audience, or the performer, have to understand how to deal with the emotions that creep up on you. We all deal with intrusive thoughts, and this is the BLKDOG we are fighting.”

Botis Seva (HelenMaybanks) Botis Seva (HelenMaybanks)

"BLKDOG," inspired by Seva's experiences of discrimination and oppression as a child, delves into how today's youth cope with despair and fear, fighting to find a sense of peace. “My childhood was up and down. I saw a lot of positive things but also a lot of negative things I didn’t like,” Seva shared. “I chose to use my childhood experiences because I know many adults have grown up around violence or domestic abuse and I wanted to make the work for them -- to tell them that you are not alone. Many of our pasts have stuck with us and this piece allows you to acknowledge and release yourself from the pain.” The choreographer said the show is for everyone who has dealt with trauma and grief. “We live in a society where speaking about our emotions may never be understood; I spent my childhood never speaking about my emotions and now, at the age of 30, I can finally speak up.”

