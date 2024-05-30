N. Korea fires 10 projectiles into East Sea

Pedestrians are seen in front of a screen showing a news report about North Korea's test-firing of what South Korean military believes were short-range ballistic missiles at Seoul Station in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

North Korea on Thursday fired at least 10 projectiles believed by South Korea to be short-range ballistic missiles, in line with Pyongyang's military provocations throughout the week since the three-way talks of leaders of South Korea, Japan and China earlier on Monday.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea's military, the projectiles at around 6:14 a.m. flew 350 kilometers from the Sunan district in northwestern Pyongyang toward the East Sea.

South Korea's military said in a statement that it traced and monitored North Korea's missile launch, and shared the relevant information with the United States and Japan. Details about the launch are still being assessed.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's missile launch as a clear act of provocation that poses a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," read the statement.

Yin Sung-hwan, second deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, chaired a meeting to review the security situation and analyze the projectiles.

North Korea last launched short-range ballistic missiles on May 17. Thursday's launch was the North's seventh testing of its ballistic missiles this year.

After the trilateral meeting of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Seoul, North Korea on Monday night launched what it claimed was a spy satellite and announced that its attempt to put it into orbit had failed.

North Korea also sent hundreds of balloons carrying waste over to South Korea, according to military authorities on Wednesday.