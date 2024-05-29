Garbage, dung cross DMZ as NK responds with balloons of its own

More than 150 balloons distributed by North Korea carrying apparent propaganda leaflets as well as trash and excrement were detected across South Korea, Seoul's military said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, North Korea vowed "tit for tat action" after human rights activists launched balloons carrying anti-Pyongang pamphlets and USB flash drives filled with South Korean pop culture content into the North.

The balloons crossed the border since Tuesday night, landing in locations across the country, from the capital city to as far as South Gyeongsang Province, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The balloons are reported to have scattered waste as they fell to the ground.

The balloons appeared to have carried various kinds of waste, including plastic bottles, batteries, shoe parts, and even manure. Military officials are currently collecting the debris for detailed analysis.

"These acts by North Korea clearly violate international law and seriously threaten our people's safety," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. “We sternly warn North Korea to cease its inhumane and vulgar actions immediately.”

The military has reported spotting unidentified objects, believed to be from North Korea, near the demilitarized zone, the heavily fortified border separating the two Koreas.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid approaching these objects and to report any sightings to the military or police immediately, adding that balloons could cause damage as they fall.

The military pledged to devise comprehensive safety measures in collaboration with the police and government agencies, emphasizing its close cooperation with the US-led United Nations Command, which oversees activities in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.