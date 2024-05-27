South Korean military finds wreckage of North Korea’s 2nd spy satellite in sea

North Korea’s launch of a satellite-carrying rocket, the Chollima-1, carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, the Malligyong-1, on May 31 last year. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said late Monday a projectile believed to be a North Korean spy satellite was fired toward the west of the Korean Peninsula and landed in sea after exploding midair.

The projectile, “believed to be North Korea’s so-called military reconnaissance satellite,” was fired from the North Pyongyang Province north of Pyongyang in the southwestern direction at around 10:44 p.m, according to the South Korean JCS.

The JCS said some pieces of debris from the satellite’s explosion in the air were observed in the sea off North Korea at around 10:46 p.m.

The South Korean and the US intelligence authorities are in the process of analyzing the projectile’s flight trajectory and other details, the JCS said.

The JCS condemned North Korea’s spy satellite launch as “an act of provocation that is in clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions banning the use of ballistic missile technology.”

Yang Uk, a research fellow at Asan Institute of Policy Studies in Seoul, told The Korea Herald that North Korea “appears to have rushed” Monday’s launch to keep up with its previously announced schedule.

After successfully sending its first spy satellite -- the Malligyong-1 -- into orbit last November, North Korea said that they would launch three more over 2024.

“We are already nearing the end of the first half of the year, and North Korea hasn’t been able to launch any satellites so far. To launch all three within this year, they would need to pick up the pace,” Yang said.

He added that North Korea likely delayed the launch of what would have been its second spy satellite to make some amendments to the one that is already in space.

Shin Beom-chul, Seoul’s former vice defense chief, told The Korea Herald that North Korea would have wanted to improve its satellite technology before it tries to send another one to space.

“North Korea may have advanced nuclear and missile technology, but they are still far behind us in the space sector,” he said. “Their ‘spy satellite’ likely does not really work, so unless they can make a better one there would be no point in launching more.”

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense believes that North Korea’s first spy satellite does not seem to be capable of carrying out meaningful reconnaissance or surveillance operations.

The failed attempt came after North Korea informed the Japanese government on Monday, on the day of the South Korea-Japan-China trilateral summit in Seoul, that it would launch a satellite by no later than June 4.