Hybe chairman meets UAE president to discuss possible K-pop business in Middle East

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk on Tuesday met with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in South Korea on a two-day state visit, to discuss possible cooperation in K-pop ventures.

While the details of the discussion have not been disclosed, Bang has reportedly shared his ideas of expanding K-pop's presence in the UAE, particularly by holding the entertainment company’s “The City” project in the country. "The City" project is a citywide festival that turns an entire city into an expansive and immersive playground for visitors attending Hybe’s K-pop concerts. So far, it has been held in 12 cities in four countries including South Korea, the US, Japan, and Thailand.

Until now, the UAE has not been considered a major market for Hybe due to low profitability. Only Enhypen of Belift Lab, a subsidiary of Hybe, performed in Abu Dhabi at the Hyperound K-Fest last year.

“The Middle East is still a small market for the K-pop industry and a company such as Hybe is currently focused on expanding business in the US, Japan and Latin America. Still, because there are many K-pop fans in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Bang probably wants to create a chance for possible projects there in the future,” an industry source said Wednesday.

The UAE ranked third among the 26 countries surveyed regarding favorable reception of Korean content, behind Indonesia and India and tied with Thailand, according to a study by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, released last month.