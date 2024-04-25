Three curators to lead Korea Pavilion's 'The House of Trees' at Venice

Chung Da-young, architecture curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea Chung Da-young, architecture curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea

Arts Council Korea announced Thursday an artistic director collective of three curators for the Korean Pavilion at next year’s Venice Biennale. The director collective consists of Chung Da-young, architecture curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea; Kim Hee-jung, curator at Seoul Metropolitan Government; and Jung Sung-kyu, director of TACT, an architecture firm.

The collective will tackle the theme of “The House of Trees,” joined by architects and artists including Park Hee-chan, Kim Hyun-jong, Lee Da-mi and Yang Ye-na. The collective director was chosen among four candidates who applied for the competition to curate the Korean Pavilion held from Jan. 3 to Feb. 26.

