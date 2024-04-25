Three curators to lead Korea Pavilion's 'The House of Trees' at Venice

Most Popular
-
1
Korea’s homegrown nanosatellite successfully launches into space
-
2
[Herald Interview] 'Amid aging population, Korea to invite more young professionals from overseas'
-
3
Nicaragua shuts down Seoul embassy
-
4
Hybe's multilabel system tested amid conflict with Ador
-
5
Rocket engine expert, ex-NASA exec to lead Korea's new space agency
-
6
SNU profs to suspend treatment for one day
-
7
SK hynix pledges W20tr to ramp up DRAM production at home
-
8
Over-50s, men, single-person households take up majority of those filing for bankruptcy
-
9
Pianist Cho Seong-Jin named Berlin Philharmonic's artist-in-residence
-
10
Ministry denies blame for Jamboree debacle
Three curators to lead Korea Pavilion's 'The House of Trees' at VeniceBy Park Yuna
Published : April 25, 2024 - 21:36
Arts Council Korea announced Thursday an artistic director collective of three curators for the Korean Pavilion at next year’s Venice Biennale.
The director collective consists of Chung Da-young, architecture curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea; Kim Hee-jung, curator at Seoul Metropolitan Government; and Jung Sung-kyu, director of TACT, an architecture firm.
The collective will tackle the theme of “The House of Trees,” joined by architects and artists including Park Hee-chan, Kim Hyun-jong, Lee Da-mi and Yang Ye-na.
The collective director was chosen among four candidates who applied for the competition to curate the Korean Pavilion held from Jan. 3 to Feb. 26.
The 19th Venice Biennale will be held from May 24 to Nov. 23 in 2025, led by Carlo Ratti, architect and professor who teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and at the Politecnico di Milano.
The Korean Pavilion, founded in 1995 and the last national pavilion to open at the Venice Biennale, will commemorate its 30th anniversary next year.
The biennale hosts art and architecture exhibitions every other year. The 60th Venice Biennale of the international art exhibition kicked off April 20, running through Nov. 24.
More from Headlines
-
Medical reform committee kicks off despite boycott from doctors
-
Hyundai Motor vows to boost 'clean mobility' in India
-
S. Korea-US alliance won’t be swayed by US election outcomes: envoy