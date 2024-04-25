Home

Three curators to lead Korea Pavilion's 'The House of Trees' at Venice

By Park Yuna

Published : April 25, 2024 - 21:36

Chung Da-young, architecture curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea Chung Da-young, architecture curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea

Arts Council Korea announced Thursday an artistic director collective of three curators for the Korean Pavilion at next year’s Venice Biennale.

The director collective consists of Chung Da-young, architecture curator at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea; Kim Hee-jung, curator at Seoul Metropolitan Government; and Jung Sung-kyu, director of TACT, an architecture firm.

Kim Hee-jung, curator at Seoul Metropolitan Government Kim Hee-jung, curator at Seoul Metropolitan Government

The collective will tackle the theme of “The House of Trees,” joined by architects and artists including Park Hee-chan, Kim Hyun-jong, Lee Da-mi and Yang Ye-na.

The collective director was chosen among four candidates who applied for the competition to curate the Korean Pavilion held from Jan. 3 to Feb. 26.

Jung Sung-kyu, director of TACT Jung Sung-kyu, director of TACT

The 19th Venice Biennale will be held from May 24 to Nov. 23 in 2025, led by Carlo Ratti, architect and professor who teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and at the Politecnico di Milano.

The Korean Pavilion, founded in 1995 and the last national pavilion to open at the Venice Biennale, will commemorate its 30th anniversary next year.

The biennale hosts art and architecture exhibitions every other year. The 60th Venice Biennale of the international art exhibition kicked off April 20, running through Nov. 24.

