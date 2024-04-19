Government flags changes in expansion plan

The Korean government on Friday signaled a softening of its stance on its plan to add 2,000 more places at medical schools starting next year, nearly a month after finalizing the regional allocations.

A senior presidential official said in a phone call with Yonhap News Agency that it was “open to adjusting the number of 2,000,” expressing hopes that there should be “room to consider the expansion plan positively.”

The official noted that the decision needs to be made quickly, given that the college admissions for the 2025 academic year are approaching.

The specifics will be discussed during a government meeting led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo later in the day. Han will map out the details at a press briefing following the meeting, according to officials.

The remarks come a day after six presidents of universities located outside the capital area on Thursday afternoon released a joint statement urging the government to let them voluntarily adjust the number of new medical students within the 50 to 100 percent range of the enrollment quota given to them for next year.

The six colleges are Gangwon National University, Kyungpook National University, Gyeongsang National University, Chungnam National University, Chungbuk National University and Jeju National University. All of them were allocated additional seats as part of the government’s effort to bridge the gap in medical service quality between capital and rural regions.

“(We ask) the government to take full responsibility to ensure medical students return to classrooms, guarantee their right to education, as well as protect students so that conflict will not intensify further in the educational field,” the statement read.

Apart from pleading to reduce the medical school enrollment quota, the university chiefs also sought the government’s financial support to advance quality education so that the quality of medical education wouldn’t deteriorate after more medical students were admitted.

If the government scales back the expansion plan, other medical schools will likely follow suit, according to observers, citing the medical community’s repeated requests to go back to square one on the quota hike. If changes are made, the number of new places could fall to as low as 1,000.

In a statement released Friday, Lee Byeong-cheol, the legal representative of medical professors and students, said that the remaining 34 university chiefs would also “be up in arms against the government,” hinting that they, too, could also take action to lower the quota hike.

The medical community also remained lukewarm on the announcement.

Junior doctors who have entered their ninth week of walkouts likened lowering the planned hike as finding a temporary escape, adding that the change will do little to bring them back.

Joo Soo-ho, former head of the Korean Medical Association’s emergency committee’s public relations council, wrote on his Facebook page Friday that the decision to have more medical students should be reviewed from the beginning.