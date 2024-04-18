Doctors dig in as government keeps low profile on expansion plan

The Korean government and the medical circles are continuing their tug-of-war over increasing the number of medical students starting next year, while patients have been bearing the brunt of junior doctors’ walkout for two months.

Despite the prolonged medical standoff, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said during Thursday’s government response meeting that the government would “push with the medical reform in an unwavering manner.”

“Medical reform is a pivotal task aimed at enhancing essential medical fields and medical services in rural areas and preparing for future health care demands to protect the lives and health of the people,” Cho was quoted as saying, without further elaborating on the expansion plan.

But doctors have shown little sign of giving in.

Instead, the medical community upped the ante against the government, urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to swiftly resolve the situation and go back to square one on the quota hike, with only five months left for early college admissions for the 2025 academic year.

“We would like to ask the president once again. We believe that the president is the only person who can solve the problem. (Doctors) are not voicing to protect their interests, but speaking out of concerns for Korea’s future,” the Korean Medical Association’s emergency committee said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

The Medical Professors Association of Korea also released a statement on the same day that the medical community’s unified proposal remains unchanged -- rediscussing the medical school enrollment quota increase from the outset.

“(The quota hike) will only lead to deterioration in the quality of medical education due to a lack of human resources and facilities. ... The government should look into the situation closely and heed experts’ opinions to determine which measures should be taken,” the MPAK pointed out.

Taking a step backward, the government, on the other hand, maintained a low profile since the April 10 general election by calling off its daily press briefing on doctors’ collective action, which was led by Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo. It also hasn’t convened a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters involving officials from related ministries for over a week.

To make a breakthrough, a special commission on medical reform under the presidential office involving medical experts, patients and other members of society is expected to be launched next week so that those related can negotiate within the consultative body for public consensus. The government has previously called on doctors to come up with a unified proposal based on scientific and rational grounds for talks.

On Monday, Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, also proposed forming a special entity with the government, the medical circle and other groups to seek compromise.

The idea, however, only widened the gap between the two sides as the medical circle demanded one-on-one talks with the government. It is also unclear if doctors from the KMA and the Korean Intern Resident Association will join the committee.

Lim Hyun-taek, the newly-elected president of the KMA, said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency that the plan to create a consultative body for social consensus is absurd, stressing that the dialogue should only involve the government and the medical community.

Meanwhile, some 13,000 students from 32 medical schools outside Seoul plan to file injunction requests on Monday against their university presidents, asking the court to halt the quota increase.