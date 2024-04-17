Ministry to hire retired doctors to fill medical void

The Health Ministry on Wednesday started recruiting retired or soon-to-retire physicians to address rural healthcare deserts and essential medical fields as the junior doctors’ mass resignation entered its ninth week.

The ministry on Tuesday afternoon opened a center for senior doctors at the National Medical Center in Jung-gu, central Seoul, to entice senior doctors nearing retirement or inactive physicians with experience working in university hospitals to extend their years of service in vital medicine, rural areas and public health care institutions.

The ministry explained that the project aims to broaden the reach of high-quality medical services and access in rural communities, as people often flock to big hospitals in urban areas for treatment.

An official at the center told The Korea Herald that job recruitment is always open. The official added that senior doctors would be allocated based on medical institutions’ demand and availability, declining to comment on the employment quota.

“Since the government has continuously talked about utilizing senior doctors to address the shortage of doctors and salvage essential medical fields, (the government) will continue to come up with supporting measures to enhance their participation and effectiveness,” Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong was quoted as saying.

Amid challenges in health care, medical experts underscored physician shortage as a “global problem not to set aside” during the Korean Medical Association’s Global Forum held Tuesday.