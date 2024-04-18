Paris Baguette debuts in the Philippines

A rendering of the Paris Baguette branch in Manila, the Philippines (SPC Group)

SPC Group said Thursday its bakery chain Paris Baguette had launched its first store in the Philippines.

The new Paris Baguette branch in Manila features wooden interiors, designed to create a premium European bakery ambiance, and is located on the first floor of the SM Mall of Asia, the largest shopping center in the Philippines, with a total of 90 seats available.

SPG Group signed a franchise agreement with a local retailer Berjaya Food Berhad in August. This deal falls under the so-called "master franchise" system, wherein SPC Group transferred its business authority to the local operator, who possesses a deeper understanding of the Philippines market, according to SPC Group.

Upon the agreement, Berjaya Food Berhad has the authority to sub-license franchise rights to additional franchisees.

At the store, self-ordering kiosk machines are installed to provide a "grab and go" service.

The Manila branch will showcase exclusive Philippine offerings, including new product lineups featuring local ingredients like "ube," a purple yam, and Filipino favorites like "ensaymada," a pastry filled with butter cream, sugar, and cheese.

“With Paris Baguette's quality and expertise from operating over 4,000 stores domestically and internationally, we aim to lead a new bakery trend in the Philippines,” an SPC Group official said.

SPC Group operates Paris Baguette branches in 10 other countries, including the US, France and China, with more than 500 physical stores. The company also intends to further expand its overseas business by entering Middle Eastern markets.