[Bridge to Africa] Rwanda, financial gateway to Africa

Rwandan Ambassador to Korea Bakuramutsa Nkubito Manzi speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Embassy of Rwanda in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Rwandan Ambassador to Korea Bakuramutsa Nkubito Manzi said the African country can serve as a swift and safe financial gateway for Korean companies to enter Africa.

Noting similarities between Korea and his country's history, systems and culture, Manzi underscored Rwanda's transformation from a war-torn country to a potential economic powerhouse.

“We've gone from chaos; it was the Korean War here in Korea, it was the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda (the Rwandan genocide) that leveled the country back to zero. And it had to grow back through investment within these people, within the infrastructure of rebuilding, within setting up the private sector,” said Manzi.

“Korean companies will find themselves in an environment that is very similar to what they've gone through here."

Korea has not so far been one of the leading players in terms of investment in the continent of Africa, but it's not too late, he stressed.

“While the entire world is slowing down, Africa is growing at a high pace. It's really a time for Korea to start looking at Africa,” he said.

“Public and private investment will enable Rwanda to become a high-income country by 2050, which is our goal."

According to Manzi, Rwanda's rapid development trajectory aims to achieve socioeconomic milestones by 2050 and build a predictable market for investments.