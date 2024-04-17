UAE highlights unity, tolerance in Seoul

Attendees pose for a group photo at an event highlighting unity and tolerance at his residence in Yongsan-gu on March 31. (UAE Embassy in Seoul)

United Arab Emirates Embassy in Seoul said it hosted an event under the theme of unity and tolerance on March 31.

"In the United Arab Emirates, we celebrate not only the breaking of the fast but also the breaking down of barriers -- barriers of race, color and ethnicity," said UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi.

"Here, amidst our diverse cultures, languages and traditions, we embrace the essence of tolerance that defines our nation," Al Nuaimi added.