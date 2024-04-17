Home

UAE highlights unity, tolerance in Seoul

By Sanjay Kumar

Published : April 17, 2024 - 10:37

    • Link copied

Attendees pose for a group photo at an event highlighting unity and tolerance at his residence in Yongsan-gu on March 31. (UAE Embassy in Seoul) Attendees pose for a group photo at an event highlighting unity and tolerance at his residence in Yongsan-gu on March 31. (UAE Embassy in Seoul)

United Arab Emirates Embassy in Seoul said it hosted an event under the theme of unity and tolerance on March 31.

"In the United Arab Emirates, we celebrate not only the breaking of the fast but also the breaking down of barriers -- barriers of race, color and ethnicity," said UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi.

"Here, amidst our diverse cultures, languages and traditions, we embrace the essence of tolerance that defines our nation," Al Nuaimi added.

UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi delivers remarks at an event highlighting unity and tolerance at his residence in Yongsan-gu on March 31. (UAE Embassy in Seoul)

According to Al Nuaimin, the UAE, offers everyone a dignified life in a land of love and peace.

The event coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of the evening's program, the embassy showcased a short video underscoring tolerance as a core value of the UAE.

UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi delivers remarks at an event highlighting unity and tolerance at his residence in Yongsan-gu on March 31. (UAE Embassy in Seoul)

The event was attended by leaders from different religious groups, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from nongovernmental organizations, the Emirati community in Korea and members of the media.

