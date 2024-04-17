Most Popular
UAE highlights unity, tolerance in Seoul
By Sanjay Kumar
Published : April 17, 2024 - 10:37
United Arab Emirates Embassy in Seoul said it hosted an event under the theme of unity and tolerance on March 31.
"In the United Arab Emirates, we celebrate not only the breaking of the fast but also the breaking down of barriers -- barriers of race, color and ethnicity," said UAE Ambassador to Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi.
"Here, amidst our diverse cultures, languages and traditions, we embrace the essence of tolerance that defines our nation," Al Nuaimi added.
According to Al Nuaimin, the UAE, offers everyone a dignified life in a land of love and peace.
The event coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.
As part of the evening's program, the embassy showcased a short video underscoring tolerance as a core value of the UAE.
The event was attended by leaders from different religious groups, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from nongovernmental organizations, the Emirati community in Korea and members of the media.
