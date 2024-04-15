Most Popular
-
1
Opposition victory upends ruling party's plans
-
2
Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye to eye?
-
3
World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel
-
4
Taking risk or targeting global fans? Netflix pushes ahead with 'Goodbye Earth' release
-
5
S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through June amid Middle East tensions
-
6
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
-
7
N. Korea elevates high-level exchanges with China, Russia
-
8
S. Korea ups guard against economic impact from Middle East conflict
-
9
Ateez incorporates traditional Korean elements into Coachella performance
-
10
N. Korea's Kim vows to further develop ties with China
Yoon flounders after election defeat
Opposition ups attack over alleged state interference in probe into marine's deathBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : April 15, 2024 - 15:10
The main opposition party's attack on President Yoon Suk Yeol intensified on Monday, while his approval rating took the biggest weekly plunge since July 2022 in the wake of a crushing election defeat.
With the 21st session of the National Assembly set to end its four-year lifetime in about 1 1/2 months, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea doubled down on the besieged Yoon administration's political vulnerability.
The party demanded the National Assembly pass a bill calling for a special counsel's probe into the Yoon administration and the presidential office's alleged interference in an investigation regarding a Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun's death during a search operation into a flooded area in 2023.
The lawmakers of the Democratic Party and its satellite Democratic United Party currently hold a simple majority combined in the National Assembly, and it will do so in the next four-year term of the parliament, following Wednesday's victory.
Rep. Park Ju-min of the Democratic Party, a two-term lawmaker, said with his 115 fellow party lawmakers in a press briefing at the National Assembly that the 21st session of the National Assembly "must pass the special investigation bill into Marine Cpl. Chae case."
Park, who will begin his third term in late May following Wednesday's victory in his constituency in Seoul, added that Yoon will "also be targeted" in the special counsel's probe.
Park called for the ruling People Power Party's cooperation in passing the bill, saying the ruling party would otherwise "face greater consequences than the election defeat."
The bill does not technically need any vote support from the ruling party to pass, but it would need ruling party votes to override a presidential veto.
Park said in a radio interview Monday his party hoped to pass the bill in early May.
This came nearly two weeks after the special counsel bill was proposed in the plenary session of the parliament, after the opposition bloc's 181 lawmakers voted in favor of fast-tracking the bill in October.
If passed, the bill is expected to give the opposition parties the power to recommend candidates for a special counsel. The special counsel will explore whether there was any intervention by external forces when it comes to the Defense Ministry's internal probe into the cause of Chae's death in July. Chae was insufficiently equipped when an overflowing stream swept him away during the rescue operation.
The controversy boils down to whether Yoon's office had interfered in the Marine Corps' internal probe that held high-ranking officials accountable, and used its power to steer clear of their legal trouble.
Initially, eight high-ranking officials including the then-commander of the 1st Marine Division were held responsible for the Marine soldier's death, according to the internal probe in July. But then-Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup revoked his approval of the probe result. The government later dismissed the then-chief investigator of the Marine Corps and indicted him for disobedience.
Yoon's office has not clearly articulated why his administration had stepped in to contradict the inspection result.
Lee resigned from his post as the opposition parties' attack intensified and his interference allegations snowballed. Months later, Yoon's office named Lee as the Ambassador to Australia and its administration used its authority to clear Lee of his departure ban to make him eligible to become an envoy to Australia. Lee resigned 25 days after the nomination.
Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae of the People Power Party said in a radio interview Monday that the controversies surrounding Marine Cpl. Chae's death and Lee's alleged involvement in altering the probe result "had affected the election outcome," adding now is the time to "show that the ruling party and the government humbly accept the defeat."
With the opposition bloc still holding a simple majority, the bill is likely to at least make it to presidential office. Yoon has the power to veto any bill. The opposition bloc does not occupy enough seats -- two-thirds of the parliament -- to override the veto in a revote on its own.
If Yoon vetoes the bill, it will be the 10th time he has done so.
Korea's first president Syngman Rhee struck down 43 bills during his 12-year term. Former presidents Park Chung-hee and Roh Tae-woo vetoed seven bills during their respective terms.
Meanwhile, Yoon's popularity has taken a big plunge.
According to a poll by Realmeter released Monday, Yoon's approval rating on the second week of April -- when the legislative election was held -- fell to 32.6 percent, down by 4.7 percentage points from the previous week. It was the biggest weekly drop since July 2022, just two months after Yoon was inaugurated.
The poll also suggested that Yoon's popularity on Friday hit the lowest point of 28.2 percent.
In the meantime, Yoon is beset by opposition leaders' demands to hold talks, which Yoon refused in an unprecedented fashion.
On Friday, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chair of the Democratic Party, demanded that Yoon accept his request to hold talks with him, as he visited the National Cemetery in Seoul Friday with lawmaker-elects of the party.
Yoon has not held any official one-on-one with the main opposition leader Lee, since taking the oath of office in May. Yoon is the only South Korean President since its transition to democracy in 1988 who failed to meet a main opposition leader in the first 112 days or longer in office.
Lee's request was followed by that of Cho Kuk, one of the 12 lawmaker-elects of the Rebuilding Korea Party. Cho, Yoon's longtime political opponent, who leads the fledgling minor opposition, called for an open discussion with Yoon in a post on social media Sunday.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut by 2 months amid Middle East tensions
-
US working to prevent escalation across Mideast
-
Yoon flounders after election defeat