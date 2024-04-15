Yoon flounders after election defeat

Rep. Park Ju-min of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, which controls the majority of seats at the parliament, speaks on the podium during a press conference, which he attended with 115 fellow party lawmakers at the National Assembly in Seoul Monday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition party's attack on President Yoon Suk Yeol intensified on Monday, while his approval rating took the biggest weekly plunge since July 2022 in the wake of a crushing election defeat.

With the 21st session of the National Assembly set to end its four-year lifetime in about 1 1/2 months, the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea doubled down on the besieged Yoon administration's political vulnerability.

The party demanded the National Assembly pass a bill calling for a special counsel's probe into the Yoon administration and the presidential office's alleged interference in an investigation regarding a Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun's death during a search operation into a flooded area in 2023.

The lawmakers of the Democratic Party and its satellite Democratic United Party currently hold a simple majority combined in the National Assembly, and it will do so in the next four-year term of the parliament, following Wednesday's victory.

Rep. Park Ju-min of the Democratic Party, a two-term lawmaker, said with his 115 fellow party lawmakers in a press briefing at the National Assembly that the 21st session of the National Assembly "must pass the special investigation bill into Marine Cpl. Chae case."

Park, who will begin his third term in late May following Wednesday's victory in his constituency in Seoul, added that Yoon will "also be targeted" in the special counsel's probe.

Park called for the ruling People Power Party's cooperation in passing the bill, saying the ruling party would otherwise "face greater consequences than the election defeat."

The bill does not technically need any vote support from the ruling party to pass, but it would need ruling party votes to override a presidential veto.

Park said in a radio interview Monday his party hoped to pass the bill in early May.

This came nearly two weeks after the special counsel bill was proposed in the plenary session of the parliament, after the opposition bloc's 181 lawmakers voted in favor of fast-tracking the bill in October.

If passed, the bill is expected to give the opposition parties the power to recommend candidates for a special counsel. The special counsel will explore whether there was any intervention by external forces when it comes to the Defense Ministry's internal probe into the cause of Chae's death in July. Chae was insufficiently equipped when an overflowing stream swept him away during the rescue operation.