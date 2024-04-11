Opposition continues Assembly dominance

The opposition bloc won a landslide victory in the general election, but the ruling bloc managed to defend the 100-seat threshold that could otherwise have deprived President Yoon Suk Yeol of his veto power, a vote count showed on Thursday morning.

As well as being a second victory in a row for the center-left, the vote outcome also indicated that the regional divide still stands in South Korean politics. Ballot counting was completed 99.9 percent as of 9 a.m.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea claimed 161 seats out of the 254 constituencies, and its satellite for the proportional representation Democratic United Party clinched 13 seats.

The Democratic Party's supremacy stood out particularly in the Greater Seoul area. Voters in 102 out of 122 constituencies in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon voted in favor of the main opposition candidates.

One of the winners, there was Democratic Party Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung, who clashed with conservative heavyweight and former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, at Gyeyang-B constituency in Incheon.

Also in the liberal stronghold in the southwest, the Democratic Party claimed all 28 seats in Gwangju and Jeolla Provinces.

The ruling People Power Party took 90 out of the 254 constituency seats, whereas its satellite People Future Party claimed 18 seats for the proportional representation.

Most of their victory came from the southeast, considered a traditional conservative stronghold. Of the total of 65 seats in the southeast -- namely Gyeongsang Provinces, Busan, Daegu and Ulsan, the ruling party won 59 constituencies.

But the result, however, indicated disparities between Wednesday's exit polls and the actual outcomes, reversing the exit poll predictions that the opposition bloc would be able to secure at least 200 seats enough to override the presidential veto and pass a motion to impeach the President.

Among them are Bundang-A's Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, who became a four-term lawmaker; Bundang-B's Kim Eun-hye, who was formerly a presidential aide for public relations; Na Kyung-won of Dongjak-B in Seoul, Rep. Kim Tae-ho of Yangsan-B in South Gyeongsang Province.

The remaining three constituencies were taken by New Future Party's Rep. Kim Jong-min, who won in Sejong-A, New Reform Party Chairperson Lee Jun-seok in Hwaseong-B in Gyeonggi Province and the Jinbo Party's Yoon Jong-oh in Ulsan's Buk-gu constituency.

The Green Justice Party, formerly known as the Justice Party, failed to secure a single seat. The party held six seats in the previous session of the parliament. Four-term lawmaker of the party, Rep. Sim Sang-jung, came third in the Goyang-A constituency.

Instead, the fledgling Rebuilding Korea Party, founded by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, took 12 out of the 46 seats. The party won all of its seats through the proportional representation vote.