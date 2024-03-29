Lee Jong-sup quits as envoy to Australia after uproar

South Korean ambassador to Australia, Lee Jong-seop, attends a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday. (Yonhap)

Lee Jong-sup, South Korea’s ambassador to Australia, gave up the post less than a month after he was appointed.

The resignation comes as the former minister of national defense came under scrutiny after he took on the job while still under investigation over the death of a marine in July last year.

The 20-year-old marine died during an operation to search and rescue missing people amid a record downpour that hit the country’s central regions. Lee, who

The disgraced ambassador said in a statement released to the press that he submitted his letter of resignation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul on Friday.

In the statement, he said he has been asking the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which is handling the case, for a “swift investigation into the matters.”

He said he would stay in Seoul and “respond to the remainder of the procedures diligently.”

“To that end, I have written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express my intention to resign as ambassador to Australia. I ask the ministry to accept my offer to resign.”

In a domestic context, President Yoon Suk Yeol appointment of Lee as envoy has been cited by political observers here as the main reason behind the ruling People Power Party’s plunging ratings.

Polls in the last two weeks showed the People Power Party lost its lead over the rival Democratic Party, falling behind in districts that are traditionally conservative strongholds.