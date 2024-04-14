Zerobaseone to release new album next month

Most Popular
Zerobaseone to release new album next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : April 14, 2024 - 11:46
K-pop boy group Zerobaseone is releasing its third EP, “You Had Me at Hello,” on May 13, according to Wakeone, the group's agency.
The nine-member group announced its comeback Sunday by dropping a teaser poster through its official social media accounts.
The teaser poster shows a radiant sun which hints that the new album will carry songs that remind listeners of the coming summer season.
The upcoming album will convey a story about destiny, says the agency.
Before the official album release, Zerobaseone will release one of its tracks, “Sweat,” on April 24.
“Sweat” will showcase an energetic performance that depicts the hot summer weather and passion.
Zerobaseone became the first K-pop musician to have two consecutive, single-day million-selling albums -- the debut album “Youth in the Shade” released July 10, 2023 and the group's second EP “Melting Point,” which was released Nov. 6, the same year.
The group also wrote K-pop history when its Japanese debut single “Yurayura-Unmeino Hana” sold over 310,00 copies in the first week of release on March 20, a record for a debut album by an international artist in Japan.
