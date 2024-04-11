National Hangeul Museum offers Hangeul calligraphy sessions for foreigners

The National Hangeul Museum is offering free in-person or online sessions on calligraphy of the Korean writing system for foreign nationals through Nov. 29.

The two-hour in-person sessions will take place at the museum in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Fridays at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

One-hour online sessions will run Tuesdays starting at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. and Fridays at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Each session will be limited to 20 participants who are able to speak and write basic Korean.

Foreign nationals and groups of foreign members numbering between 15 and 30 should submit applications for the sessions at hangeul.go.kr. Groups teaching Korean to foreign nationals outside Korea can receive the session materials.