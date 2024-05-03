Songzio launches Seoul flagship store

Jay Song, CEO and creative director of Songzio (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald) Jay Song, CEO and creative director of Songzio (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

Songzio, the South Korean fashion house known for its avant-garde menswear, will open its first-ever flagship store in Seoul on Saturday. Galerie Noir marks the latest push by CEO Jay Song to cement the brand’s foothold at home and advance its international appeal. A second flagship launch is expected in Paris in August, with a third one in New York in the second half of next year. The four-story Seoul flagship, walking distance from Dosan Park in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu, is a mix of fashion and art with the third floor dedicated to showcasing artwork. Pen drawings by Seonglib, an artist known for signature black lines, will be on show until May 26. The rooftop garden, devoid of any plants, is named “Jardin Noir.”

“The takeaway is ‘order (and) disorder,’” Song, who doubles as creative director, said of the building during a preopening tour Friday. “Dualism is our identity -- symmetry and asymmetry, bold and understated, light and darkness,” Song added. Black isn’t necessarily the brand’s signature, Song noted, referring to how his fans have come to define the color for his menswear. “I’m thinking of gray for the Paris flagship,” Song said, “because it’s neutral.”

