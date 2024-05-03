Songzio launches Seoul flagship store

Most Popular
Songzio launches Seoul flagship storeBy Choi Si-young
Published : May 3, 2024 - 15:00
Songzio, the South Korean fashion house known for its avant-garde menswear, will open its first-ever flagship store in Seoul on Saturday.
Galerie Noir marks the latest push by CEO Jay Song to cement the brand’s foothold at home and advance its international appeal. A second flagship launch is expected in Paris in August, with a third one in New York in the second half of next year.
The four-story Seoul flagship, walking distance from Dosan Park in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu, is a mix of fashion and art with the third floor dedicated to showcasing artwork. Pen drawings by Seonglib, an artist known for signature black lines, will be on show until May 26. The rooftop garden, devoid of any plants, is named “Jardin Noir.”
“The takeaway is ‘order (and) disorder,’” Song, who doubles as creative director, said of the building during a preopening tour Friday. “Dualism is our identity -- symmetry and asymmetry, bold and understated, light and darkness,” Song added.
Black isn’t necessarily the brand’s signature, Song noted, referring to how his fans have come to define the color for his menswear. “I’m thinking of gray for the Paris flagship,” Song said, “because it’s neutral.”
The Paris store, Song added, had to delay its opening due to the Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games that will be held in the French capital this summer.
“And what we’re going to name the store there is still under debate,” Song said, explaining the French name for the Seoul flagship store is just a reflection of his frequent visits to the country for shows.
An official at Songzio said the label will unveil its first womenswear collection in June, as part of the spring-summer 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week. “The womenswear collection will hit the market next year, around March,” the official added.
Jay Song is the son of Song Zio, the founder of Songzio. Established in 1993, Songzio is one of the leading fashion houses in Korea and is also internationally recognized. There are four sub-brands: Avant-garde collection Songzio, high-end menswear Songzio Homme, contemporary ready-to-wear Ziosongzio and youth-centric Zzero Songzio.
