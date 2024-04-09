Jazz singer Nah Youn-sun to mark 30th debut anniversary with concert

Most Popular
Jazz singer Nah Youn-sun to mark 30th debut anniversary with concertBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : April 9, 2024 - 14:34
Korean jazz singer Nah Youn-sun will mark the 30th anniversary of her debut with a concert.
Nah's concert, "Elles," will take place on April 17 at the Lotte Concert Hall in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The concert is titled after her 12th album released in January which commemorated her 30th year as a jazz musician.
Nah's latest album is dedicated to influential female musicians who have had an impact on her musical career. The album features songs by legendary singers such as Nina Simone, Bjork, Grace Jones, Grace Slick, Sheila Jordan, Edith Piaf and Roberta Flack. Nah reinterprets the well-known pieces -- for Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," she plays the kalimba, infusing the song with her unique style.
The album was recorded in the US last year with pianist Jon Cowherd, who has performed with the likes of Joni Mitchell, John Scofield and Brian Blade.
Upon its release, the album "Elle" reached third place on the overall iTunes album chart in France, and topped the iTunes jazz album charts in France and Germany. It also reached the Top 8 on the overall Amazon France album chart.
Pianist Bojan Z will accompany Nah on stage for the upcoming concert. All tracks from Nah's 12th album will be performed.
Before the Seoul concert, Nah toured France, Germany, Austria, Romania and Luxembourg.
