Just one more? Gwangju police DUI is 4th this year

Just one more? Gwangju police DUI is 4th this yearBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : April 6, 2024 - 16:01
A Gwangju police officer was caught drunk driving Wednesday evening, local police said Thursday, marking the fourth such case in the southwestern city this year.
The officer of Seobu Police Station in Gwangju was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency. He had driven his car into another vehicle.
The officer has been removed from duties.
The incident occurred after the National Police Agency and the GMPA conducted an inspection of officers based in the city, which was sparked by a drunk driving incident by an officer working for the Bukbu Police Station on Jan. 2. The latest incident, follows similar cases in February and March.
In light of the drunk driving incidents, the Gwangju police branch of the Public Officials' Council in March 8 released a statement urging fellow police officers to stop drinking at least until April 11.
