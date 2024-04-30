[Photo News] Samsung Olympic Experience Zone

Most Popular
[Photo News] Samsung Olympic Experience ZoneBy Korea Herald
Published : April 30, 2024 - 15:58
Samsung Electronics said Monday it has opened the Samsung Olympic Experience Zone ahead of the upcoming Olympics in Paris. The venue, a collaboration with Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Jean Nouvel, will operate from March 3 to Oct. 31 to display diverse Galaxy devices. Samsung has been the official partner of the Olympics and Paralympics for about four decades. (Samsung Electronics)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
