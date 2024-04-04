Early voting for parliamentary elections to kick off Friday

National Election Commission officials monitor cameras installed at polling stations across the country on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Early voting for next week's parliamentary elections will kick off Friday for a two-day run, the election watchdog said.

Eligible voters will be able to cast ballots at 3,565 polling stations nationwide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the two-day period, according to the National Election Commission.

The NEC said that thorough preparations will be made to ensure voters can cast their votes with confidence in the fairness of the process, particularly in light of the recent discovery of spy cameras at approximately 40 polling stations across the country.

"With additional measures, such as enhanced transparency through CCTV monitoring, we hope voters can participate in early voting without any concerns," the watchdog said.

Both rival parties have encouraged eligible voters to take part in early voting, recognizing the potential impact of the advance voting turnout on determining the final election outcome.

According to a survey conducted jointly by Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV earlier this week, 80 percent of respondents expressed a definite intention to cast their votes.

Among those intending to vote, 39 percent plan to visit polling stations during the early voting period, while 58 percent intend to vote on Election Day next Wednesday. (Yonhap)