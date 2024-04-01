First Jeep EV to make Korean debut in H2

Stellantis will launch the Avenger, the Jeep brand’s first all-electric sports utility vehicle, in Korea in the second half of this year as the global automaker looks to focus on regaining customer trust and bolstering its brand image here, the company’s recently appointed head said Monday.

“Challenges and opportunities still co-exist in (the Korean market),” said Bang Sil, managing director of Stellantis Korea, in her first press conference since starting in her role as Korean head at the automaker in February.

“Just as (streaming services) such as Netflix and Tving have replaced traditional broadcasters and created a thirst for alternatives (in the market) ... I believe Stellantis Korea’s two brands, (Jeep and Peugeot), can quench the thirst of those looking for alternatives in the car market."

Pointing out that about 50 percent of Stellantis’ customers have switched their cars from Korean brands to Jeep and Peugeot, Bang voiced confidence that Stellantis vehicles have good odds of winning more customers if they approach the Korean market by promoting their appeal.

On top of launching the Jeep Avenger, the managing director highlighted that the Peugeot 308 mild hybrid vehicle will also hit the Korean market in the second half of this year as part of the automaker’s efforts to strengthen its brand and meet the increasing demand for hybrid vehicles amid the slowing growth of EVs.

“To get off on the right foot to regain trust, we will stabilize our pricing policies,” Bang said.

“We will stay away from discount policies such as giving a 3-million-won ($2,225) discount at the beginning of a month, changing it to a 5-million-won discount in the middle of the month and finally switching it to a 7-million-won discount at the end of the month,” Bang noted on the discounts offered to customers.