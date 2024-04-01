Hanwha Ocean names ex-SBM exec as new offshore head

Hanwha Ocean announced Monday that Philippe Levy, the former president of SBM Offshore Americas, will take the helm of its Offshore Business division.

Levy brings 25 years of industry experience, notably with SBM Offshore, a Dutch-based oil and gas company.

Additionally, he has served as an executive adviser for the state-run China National Offshore Oil Corporation in Guyana. In this role, Levy provided guidance on projects related to floating production storage and offloading and liquefied natural gas development.

Upon accepting the role, Levy commented, “I am honored to join Hanwha Ocean. I believe in the company’s mission and vision, and I am excited to lead the offshore business into the next phase of growth and success. Together with talented people through leadership, we will continue to deliver outstanding performance for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

Meanwhile, Hanwha Ocean’s offshore business division, headquartered in Seoul, is expanding its reach by establishing Global Business Centers in North America and Europe.

This move is part of a broader strategy to become a more project- and client-focused company, aiming to enhance project execution and operational efficiency by integrating diverse cultures and operational models from three continents -- Asia, Europe, and America.

Now, adding Levy’s leadership, the company seeks to further evolve from traditional shipbuilding to a comprehensive provider of EPCIO or engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and operation solutions provider.

“I am committed to fostering an EPCIO culture of collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement. Your insights, ideas, and feedback will be invaluable as we work together to achieve our goals and drive positive change within our business,” Levy remarked in the greetings message.