[Test Drive] All-new Defender trumpets return of off-road champ

INJE, Gangwon Province -- “(Other carmakers) are worried when (they) see snow and rain, but we love it, and I think we’re going to have a great day,” said Robin Colgan, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Korea, as he greeted reporters taking part in the automaker’s test drive for the 2024 all-new Defender in Inje, Gangwon Province, on Tuesday.

As the 48-kilometer test drive for the JLR’s flagship sports utility vehicle included on- and off-road routes that had muddy and snowy terrains due to the snowy weather earlier in the morning, the Defender demonstrated why it is considered one of the most prominent off-roaders in the world that can also handle on-road driving with comfort and ease.

For the event, The Korea Herald reporter had a chance to drive the Defender 110 county edition -- the medium-sized Defender standing between the smallest two-door Defender 90 and the largest Defender 130.

The first part of the off-road driving experience contained streams flowing 85 centimeters deep, puddles and steep muddy hills.

Maneuvering through the extreme terrains came easy after turning on the low-range mode with the gear set in neutral. The low-range mode reduced the engine speed while upping the torque to provide more power to the wheels to allow steady, yet forceful movement of the vehicle, making it light work for the driver to get through the tough off-road conditions.

The second part of the off-road testing took place along mountainous terrains. The Defender’s configurable terrain response technology shone on the winding paths along the mountain trails covered with dirt, sand and some snow.

Having six modes of normal driving, wade, rock crawl, mud and ruts, grass/gravel/snow and sand, the Land Rover SUV’s terrain response technology guided the best steering and traction control for the driver.