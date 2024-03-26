Genesis to expand beyond luxury

From left: Formula One racer and brand partner of Genesis Jacky Ickx; Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer at Genesis Motor North America; Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer at Genesis; Chang Jae-hoon, chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor Company; Lee Sang-yup, head of Hyundai Genesis Global Design Center; and Jose Munoz, Hyundai Motor global chief operating officer, pose for a photo with full-electric Neolun concept car at Genesis House New York on Monday. (Genesis) From left: Formula One racer and brand partner of Genesis Jacky Ickx; Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer at Genesis Motor North America; Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer at Genesis; Chang Jae-hoon, chief executive officer of Hyundai Motor Company; Lee Sang-yup, head of Hyundai Genesis Global Design Center; and Jose Munoz, Hyundai Motor global chief operating officer, pose for a photo with full-electric Neolun concept car at Genesis House New York on Monday. (Genesis)

Genesis, a premium brand under South Korean auto conglomerate Hyundai Motor Group, unveiled two new concept vehicles -- the brand’s first full-size electric sports utility vehicle Neolun and the high-performance GV60 Magma -- at Genesis House New York on Monday, highlighting the future vision of the luxury automaker. “The Neolun Concept was inspired by Korea’s iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars,” said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer at Genesis. “It’s the epitome of timeless design and sophisticated craftsmanship.” According to Hyundai Motor Group, the electric SUV concept’s exterior has been drafted around the principle of reductive design characterized by clean, refined lines that eliminate unnecessary details. Therefore, exterior of the Neolun is sleek, without any bumps.

The distinctive coach doors on the side of the Neolun stand out as the most prominent features of the concept vehicle. The coach doors without B-pillars connecting the vehicle’s body and roof allow for more open interior space and create convenient access for passengers. Genesis underlined that the Neolun’s interior cabin represents a modern reinterpretation of Korea’s traditional hospitality culture as the concept car’s heating system was inspired by the country’s ondol heating system to allow efficient heating with heating films applied to the dashboard, door trims, floor, seatbacks and console sides. Ondol is Korea’s traditional heating method that uses direct heat transfer underneath the floor to warm a room. The front-row seats’ swiveling function also adds more to the concept vehicle’s interior hospitality. “We can tell you that the philosophy of the moon-shaped porcelain jar is what Genesis wants to follow,” said Lee Sang-yup, head of Hyundai Genesis Global Design Center.

