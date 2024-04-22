[팟캐스트] (578) 끝도 없이 오르는 한국의 식품 물가, 전세계 상승률 몇 위 일까?

Customers browse for fruits at a supermarket chain in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

진행자: 간형우, Ali Abbot

Korea's food inflation surges to third-highest in OECD

기사 요약: 2월 식료품·음료 물가상승률 7% 기록한 한국, 2년 3개월 만에 OECD 평균 넘어섰다

[1] South Korea's food inflation spiked to 6.95 percent in February, the third-highest among member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

*inflation: 물가 상승율, 부풀리기

*spike: 급등하다, 못

[2] The OECD statistics for February announced Sunday reveal that Korea ranks third among 38 OECD member countries in terms of food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation, trailing only Turkey with 71.12 percent and Iceland with 7.52 percent.

*in terms of ~: ~의 면에서는

*trail: 자국, 산길, 끌다, 따라가다, 지고 있다

[3] This marks the first time in over two years that Korea's food inflation has exceeded the OECD average since November 2021, currently registered at 5.32 percent.

*exceed: 넘다, 넘어서다

[4] The global increase in food prices began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, compounded by high energy prices and severe drought.

*compound: 복합체, 악화시키다, 혼합하다

*severe: 극심한

*drought: 가뭄

