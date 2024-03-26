Changdeokgung nighttime tour with royal court music to be held in April

Tickets for Changdeokgung nighttime tours featuring a performance of “gugak,” or traditional Korean music, taking place April 3-6 went on sale online Tuesday.

There will be two tours daily, at 6:30 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., each limited to 15 people, starting with a look inside Huijeong Hall and ending at Daejo Hall, where musicians from the National Gugak Center will give a 30-minute performance. The tours end at 8 p.m.

“The musicians will perform royal court music on traditional string and wind instruments,” said an official at the Cultural Heritage Administration, the agency organizing the event, noting that participants can also expect to see a royal dance performance.