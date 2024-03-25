J-Hope says dance is what he cherishes most in life

J-Hope of BTS released a teaser video for his upcoming documentary series “Hope on the Street” via the boy band's official YouTube channel on Monday.

The clip shows an interview with J-Hope sitting on a couch wearing a knitted hat, a dark jacket and jeans.

“This documentary is about dance, which is what I consider my roots and the most important thing in my life and career,” J-Hope says in introducing the upcoming documentary series.

“You will be able to learn more about me watching this documentary series. You will also find it pleasing to your eyes and ears. I want viewers to see what kind of dancing I do and what genre of dance I used to work with.”

“Hope on the Street” premieres Thursday via online streaming platforms Tving in South Korea and Amazon's Prime Video for global viewers.

J-Hope visited Osaka in Japan, Paris, New York, Seoul and his hometown Gwangju to learn about dance and connect with local street dancers.

“I think a lot of the viewers will be Army. Army, J-Hope dances in the documentary series and I hope that many of you like it,” J-Hope added, referring to the BTS fandom.

The documentary series was created along with his special album, “Hope on the Street Vol. 1.”

“Both of them are based on ‘dance.’ Each episode of the documentary series will be interconnected to the messages of the tracks conveyed in the special album,” Big Hit Music said in a press release.

The documentary series comes in six episodes to be released on Thursdays and Fridays.

“Hope on the Street Vol. 1” drops at 1 p.m. on Friday.

J-Hope is also set to open a pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Saturday, running through April 5 to promote the album.