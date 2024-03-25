[Photo News] New electric Mini in Seoul

Most Popular
[Photo News] New electric Mini in SeoulBy Korea Herald
Published : March 25, 2024 - 13:05
Mini Korea will hold an exhibition to shed light on the past, present and future of the brand in Seoul from Friday to April 21, the premium small car brand under BMW Group said Monday. Showcasing the new all-electric Mini Cooper and new all-electric Mini Countryman, the "Mini Heritage and Beyond" exhibition will be held at the K Museum of Contemporary Art in Gangnam-gu. The new Mini EVs are to hit the local market later this year. (BMW Group Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
