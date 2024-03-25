Home

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea

    Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post

    Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip

    [News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight

    ‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’

    Yoon calls for flexible ways to process suspension of medical licenses

    Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'

    Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community over doctors' walkout

    Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors

    2 out of 3 workers in small business took less than 6 days off last year

[Photo News] New electric Mini in Seoul

By Korea Herald

Published : March 25, 2024 - 13:05

Mini Korea will hold an exhibition to shed light on the past, present and future of the brand in Seoul from Friday to April 21, the premium small car brand under BMW Group said Monday. Showcasing the new all-electric Mini Cooper and new all-electric Mini Countryman, the "Mini Heritage and Beyond" exhibition will be held at the K Museum of Contemporary Art in Gangnam-gu. The new Mini EVs are to hit the local market later this year. (BMW Group Korea)

