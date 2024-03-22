Zerobaseone tops Oricon chart with 1st Japanese single album

Most Popular
Zerobaseone tops Oricon chart with 1st Japanese single albumBy Hong Yoo
Published : March 22, 2024 - 12:16
K-pop boy band Zerobaseone has topped Oricon’s daily singles chart for two consecutive days with its debut Japanese single album, “Yurayura-unmeinohana.”
Selling 187,694 copies of the Japanese single album on the day of its release, the group landed at No. 1 on the daily singles chart, which is based on physical album sales.
Zerobaseone made its official debut in Japan with the release on March 20 under a contract with Sony Music Label.
The single album is led by the titular “Yurayura-unmeinohana.” It also carries Japanese versions of two of the group’s Korean singles, “In Bloom” and “Crush.”
Zerobaseone is set to hold its first fan concerts in Japan, 2024 Zerobaseone Fan-Con in Japan, at the K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan on Saturday and Sunday.
The group consists of nine artists chosen through Mnet K-pop competition “Boys Planet.” The act entered the music scene with its first mini album, “Youth in the Shade,” in July last year, setting a new high standard with the debut.
Zerobaseone became the first K-pop act to be a million-seller on the day of its debut.
