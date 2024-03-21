[Well-curated] Indulge in the classics

A visitor looks at LPs on display at Livingsa on Tuesday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

LPs from yesteryear

Jung-gu, home to Myeong-dong, a popular shopping district with Shinsegae Department Store and Lotte Department Store, is a bustling district filled with tourists and shoppers.

Head to Hoehyun Shopping Center, an underground shopping arcade connected to Shinsegae Department Store is a paradise for music buffs.

Located at the center of the underground shopping center is Livingsa, one of the several secondhand LP stores at the arcade stocked with a seemingly endless selection of LPs, ranging from jazz, rock and classical to old J-pop and K-pop.

Visitors can quickly browse the albums by such music legends as Elton John, Madonna and Jimi Hendrix.

Music lovers, of course, can take time to discover the lesser-known, rare LPs or find new favorite artists as well.

Make sure to bring your earphones to sample the vinyl records on a turntable operated by the store owner.

“I never counted the albums one by one, but I am sure there are almost 70,000 vinyl records stored in our shop,” the owner of Livingsa told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.