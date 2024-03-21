Gyechon to celebrate 10th anniversary with Cho Seong-jin, Kim Sun-wook, Baik Kun-woo

Pianist Cho Seong-jin and Kim Sun-wook are set to take the stage together at the 10th Gyechon Classic Music Festival, slated to take place from May 31 to June 2.

Both Cho and Kim are celebrated pianists but this time Kim, the artistic director of the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra, will take the stage as a conductor, marking the first time the two will perform on stage together as a pianist and conductor. The duo’s collaboration, a performance of Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 1, will be the final stage of the festival.

The annual festival taking place in Gyechon village in Gangwon Province will also feature renowned pianists Paik Kun-woo and Lee Jin-sang.

On the first day, Baik will meet the audience with Mozart's music, and on the second day, Lee will perform Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 with the KNUA Orchestra conducted by Jung Chi-yong.

The opening performance will be prepared by the joint team of Gyecheon Starlight Orchestra, founded by all students to prevent the closure crisis in 2009. Starting with the inaugural Gyecheon Starlight Orchestra, it is a joint orchestra where graduates from orchestras that have continued for the past 10 years gather in one place.

The festival is organized by Chung Mong-koo Foundation and Korea National University of Arts,