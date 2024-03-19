CJ CheilJedang showcases K-food innovations at US expo

Attendees visiting the CJ CheilJedang booth at the 2024 Natural Products Expo West, held in Anaheim, California. (CJ CheilJedang)

CJ CheilJedang said Tuesday it participated in the 2024 Natural Products Expo West, the world's largest trade event in the food industry, to showcase its key products and K-food innovation overall.

Held in Anaheim, California, the expo marked its 42nd anniversary, attracting around 3,000 companies and approximately 60,000 visitors over five days starting March 12. This year’s event focused on the latest trends in health and wellness, featuring new food products and nutritional supplements.

CJ CheilJedang's booth was themed around fermentation technology and eco-friendly ingredients, displaying the company's range of Bibigo brand products from kimchi to K-sauces such as gochujang to seaweed snacks.

“It is impressive that deep flavors derive naturally from the ingredients without the use of artificial sweeteners,” an attendee was quoted as saying about a seaweed-based sauce.

Another highlight was the Gut Health Kimchi Probiotic Shot, a joint venture between the health juice firm Tulua and CJ, utilizing CJ’s proprietary fermentation process, called the Kimchi Lactobacillus CJLP55. The innovative approach propelled it into the final round of the 2024 NEXTY Awards and gained presence in the field.

With the opportunity to showcase it's innovative products to global markets, the company's booth attracted thousands of international visitors, including key US retailers and professionals, over the five day event.

"Korean food is gaining global attention for its healthy image. We will strive to accelerate the globalization of domestic food with innovative products that enhance health and wellness competitiveness through differentiated technology," said Lee Seong-hwa, an official from CJ cheilJedang’s new business division.