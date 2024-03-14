Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [Campus Now] Hallyu, brokers and students' Korean dreams

    [Campus Now] Hallyu, brokers and students' Korean dreams
  2. 2

    [Herald Interview] Med school expansion won’t solve health care shortage: WMA president

    [Herald Interview] Med school expansion won’t solve health care shortage: WMA president
  3. 3

    An apple a day fritters savings away? Apple price rises to all-time high

    An apple a day fritters savings away? Apple price rises to all-time high
  4. 4

    S. Korean detained in Russia for alleged espionage is missionary

    S. Korean detained in Russia for alleged espionage is missionary
  5. 5

    Man lies about wealth, education, tries to kill wife who forgave him

    Man lies about wealth, education, tries to kill wife who forgave him
  1. 6

    Protesting medical students to press for schools' granting of their leave of absence requests

    Protesting medical students to press for schools' granting of their leave of absence requests
  2. 7

    [Out of the Shadows] A defense attorney's perspective on Korea's real drug challenges

    [Out of the Shadows] A defense attorney's perspective on Korea's real drug challenges
  3. 8

    Cho Kuk’s new party most popular third party, so far

    Cho Kuk’s new party most popular third party, so far
  4. 9

    Luxury car sales hit by new lime green plate scheme

    Luxury car sales hit by new lime green plate scheme
  5. 10

    LG invests $60m in Silicon Valley robot startup

    LG invests $60m in Silicon Valley robot startup

Korea Quiz

  1. 1

    Acting cutesy

    Acting cutesy
  2. 2

    K-pop for senior listeners?

    K-pop for senior listeners?
  3. 3

    Korean postpartum care

    Korean postpartum care
  4. 4

    Weedy wonders in Korean cuisine

    Weedy wonders in Korean cuisine
  5. 5

    Korean superstitions

    Korean superstitions
피터빈트

[Korea Quiz] Acting cutesy

By Korea Herald

Published : March 14, 2024 - 09:58

    • Link copied

Find the answer at the bottom.

If you are a fan of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, you might have witnessed Korean stars and celebrities engaging in deliberately cute and childlike acts to cultivate intimacy with fans.

Termed “aegyo,” this behavior is characterized by playful, sweet and innocent mannerisms, employed to convey affection or lighten the mood. It manifests in various forms, including specific language expressions, gestures, voice modulation and body movements.

Aegyo is prevalent in a wide range of social situations, from informal contexts like romantic relationships to more formal ones such as interactions with superiors at work.

However, its application requires careful consideration of social contexts, as excessive performative cuteness might convey a lack of seriousness in inappropriate social situations, leading to the aegyo performer coming across as silly or rude.

The first two options share the same initial syllable as aegyo, which links them to the theme of love and affection derived from the Chinese character for love, "ae." "Aein" means lover, while "aejeong" translates to the feeling of affection for someone.

"Aegi" is a variation of "agi," which means "baby."

Answer: (c)

More from Headlines