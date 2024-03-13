[Photo News] AI TV era

Most Popular
[Photo News] AI TV eraBy Korea Herald
Published : March 13, 2024 - 15:36
Samsung Electronics President Yong Seok-woo, who leads the company's visual display business, poses with the company’s new Neo QLED 8K TV, the tech giant's first TV featuring on-device artificial intelligence, in Seoul on Wednesday. Its feature called "AI upscaling" automatically enhances the resolution of content viewers watch and identifies crucial or moving elements to add special effects for an enhanced viewer experience. (Samsung Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
