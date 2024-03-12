[KH Explains] Coupang's Farfetch gambit: Was the deal undervalued?

In December last year, South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang made a surprise announcement that it was buying Farfetch, the British luxury shopping platform, in a $500 million deal.

The highly-publicized acquisition seemed like a win-win for both: Coupang’s global expansion could be accelerated, backed by Farfetch’s extensive business network, while cash-strapped Farfetch could streamline its operations to elevate its sluggish profits.

But a group of Farfetch investors, called the 2027 Ad Hoc Group, say they are unhappy with the Coupang deal, saying the buying price is too low.

$3 billion vs. $500 million

The 2027 Ad Hoc Group is a group of institutional investors with their combined assets under management worth over $1 trillion. They claim they own over 50 percent of Farfetch’s 3.75 percent convertible bonds due 2027.

“We have significant concerns about the opaque way in which the Coupang deal took place,” the group told The Korea Herald in a recent email interview. "We find it very difficult to believe that a proper process was run -- we understand the financial advisors advising Farfetch were hired just two weeks before the deal was completed."

Highlighting the stark disparity between broker valuations and the final deal price, the group said, Coupang’s offer significantly undervalued Farfetch.

According to the group, analyst consensus, including that from Farfetch's house broker JPMorgan, valued the company at over $3 billion, whereas the final deal settled at $500 million.

They also claimed that Farfetch did not make enough efforts to attract potential buyers and elevate the deal conditions.

"No official restructuring programs had been run, and therefore there was no reason why the business could not have been operated more profitably," the group said, hinting at legal actions to challenge the deal.