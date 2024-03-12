[What to watch] Three movies to celebrate International Women’s Day

Friday marked International Women's Day, a day to appreciate the accomplishments of women and promote gender equality. Why not celebrate the day by watching films that highlight the spirit of womanhood? A cinematic experience of women’s strengths, diversity, achievements and their incredible stories is a good way to mark the day.

"Dolphin" Directed by Korean female filmmaker Bae Du-ri, “Dolphin” marks the feature directorial debut of Bae, who wrote and directed the film as part of her school Korean Academy of Film Arts’ feature-length production program. The movie, which premiered at Jeonju International Film Festival last year, is set for local theater release on March 13. “Dolphin” centers on Na-young (Kwon Yu-ri), a 35-year-old woman in a seaside town whose only joy is to take care of her mother and younger brother. She is now settled into a calm rhythm working as a journalist at a local newspaper after a troubled childhood. When her mother decides to sell the house and her brother insists on moving to Seoul, Na-young, struggling to accept these changes, discovers solace at a bowling alley.

"In Bloom" Released in 2013, this award-winning movie by five creative young women including Georgian writer and director Nana Ekvtimishvili, has been available on Korean streaming platform Tving since March 1, in celebration of International Women's Day. “In Bloom” is an omnibus-style movie with five different parts, each introducing a special woman about to make important decisions in their lives centering on five gender issues: poverty, early marriage, domestic violence, HIV and economic rights. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's second-largest charitable foundation, based in the US, fighting poverty, disease and inequity, is a co-producer of this gender-prism movie. One of the stories introduced in the film revolves around best friends Natia and Eka, who live lives that are very turbulent for 13-year-olds. With childhood nearing its end, this coming-of-age drama set in post-Soviet-era Georgia in 1992 depicts the lives of two girls as they ignore societal customs and work to escape their turbulent family lives.

