Sculptor Hong Jung-pyo covers messy reality in pursuit of perfection

In architecture, molding is used to cover transitions between surfaces to smooth rough sections, and comes in various materials such as wood, stone or cement. Korean sculptor Hong Jung-pyo’s “Hidden Edge” series, which he began in 2003, draws inspiration from the architectural element of molding.

The 48-year-old artist, who delved into sculpture after graduating from Hongik University, has unveiled new works created out of wood or steel molding at the exhibition “Different Feelings” at G Gallery in southern Seoul.

It has been “perfection” that the artist has agonized over as a sculptor, Hong said, and his new works at the exhibition show this painstaking process.

Hanging from the ceiling, the work “Hidden Edge #34” consists of molding. The title of the work reflects the artist’s intention in creating the work: he covers messy edges with molding, thereby constructing smooth surfaces.