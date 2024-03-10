Samsung’s H1 hiring season starts Monday

A preliminary session is held for the online-based Global Samsung Aptitude Test in the second half of 2023. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Group, South Korea’s top conglomerate, said Sunday that its official recruitment in the first half of this year will start Monday, with 19 affiliates joining the large-scale hiring of entry-level workers.

The key affiliates include Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, Samsung Biologics, Samsung SDS and Samsung SDI, Samsung C&T, Samsung Life Insurance and The Shilla Hotel.

Applicants are required to submit their applications via Samsung’s official recruitment website from March 11 to 18. The months-long process includes an online-based job aptitude test in April, interviews in May and a medical checkup.

Those applying for software development and design jobs will be required to undergo a competency test or portfolio review instead of taking the aptitude test.

“Samsung was the first domestic group to introduce open recruitment in 1957. In line with our management philosophy of ‘talent first,’ we remain the only major conglomerate in the nation to consistently maintain this practice, providing opportunities and hope to future generations,” said a Samsung official.

Back in 2018, Samsung announced plans to hire 40,000 people over the following three years. After achieving the goal as planned, the group set another goal of hiring 80,000 people between 2022 and 2026.

Samsung also carries out regular recruiting activities to hire experienced workers and skilled workers of foreign nationality.

“Since our founding, the most important values have been talents and technology. We must recruit and nurture talented people who can change the world, regardless of gender and nationality,” Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-young, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, said in October 2022 when he took on the chairmanship.

Other major conglomerates, including SK, Hyundai Motor and LG, are also carrying out separate recruitment programs to secure talented employees, according to industry sources.

Starting last week, seven LG Group affiliates, including LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution, have been recruiting new and experienced workers. Their recruitment areas vary from research and development such as artificial intelligence, robotics, software and next-generation battery development, to sales, marketing and management.

Hyundai Motor Group is recruiting new employees and recruitment-linked interns until Thursday. It is expected to focus on securing talent related to future mobility such as electric vehicles, smart cars and urban air mobility.

SK Group does not operate a regular recruitment system for new workers but each affiliate will hire staff regularly during the first half of the year.

SK's battery-making unit, SK On, is currently recruiting experienced candidates and those with doctorates on a rolling basis in areas such as equipment development, battery cell development, process development and parts development.