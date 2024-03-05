[Graphic News] Biden ranks 14th-best US president, while Trump ranks last

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Biden ranks 14th-best US president, while Trump ranks lastBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : March 6, 2024 - 08:01
In a survey of Americans as to how to evaluate the former US presidents’ achievements, Joe Biden placed 14th, and Donald Trump was 45th - rock bottom.
The survey “Presidential Greatness Project” was conducted by the University of Houston and Coastal Carolina University, and asked around 200 experts working on presidential politics for their preferences.
In a scale of zero to 100, Biden received 62.66 points, while Trump scored 10.92 and placed lowest, below 44th-ranked single-term ex-President James Buchanan.
Trump was placed even below those presidents who made “disastrous calculations” on their watch, such as Buchanan, Andrew Johnson and Franklin Pierce. Meanwhile, Abraham Lincoln topped the list, followed by Franklin D. Roosevelt, George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson.
